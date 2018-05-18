Tributes left for 29-year-old man killed in Leeds ring road horror crash

Shocked Leeds residents have paid tribute to a young man who lost his life in a crash on the outer ring road this morning.

The 29-year-old victim has not yet been identified. He died at the scene after his BMW collided with a lorry in the Lower Wortley area.

The road has been closed for more of the day.

Young man killed in Leeds ring road crash

A police spokesperson said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Leeds this morning.

"At 6.22am officers were called to a collision between a white lorry and grey BMW on the ring road in Lower Wortley near to Stonebridge Lane.

"The road there is still closed while investigations are ongoing and is likely to remain closed for some time.

"Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it.

"Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 0214 of May 18."

Facebook users took to social media to express their shock after the accident.

Nic Carpenter commented: "Drove past this crash this morning just as the police/ambulance had arrived on the scene. It was sickening to see the state of BMW, or what was left of it"

Ron Saab added: "RIP to a best friend who was like a brother. Love you mate xxx"

Pauline Gorman said: "So so sad, so young at 29 years, gone so soon in such a tragic way...rest in peace young man"

Kay Robson posted: "This is just horrendous. My thoughts go out to his family and friends. 29 is far too young. Rest in peace."