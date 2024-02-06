Tree-mendous effort by Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Yorkshire eco project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP)’s Estate Team, along with staff from Wakefield Council, planted a staggering 550 saplings in a single day as part of a Yorkshire-wide push to reduce the impact of climate change.

The eight-strong YSP team led by Head of Estates Mark Chesman, put in a huge back breaking shift to plant the trees at Bullcliff Wood, just a couple of miles away from YSP’s own 500-acre estate at Bretton, Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bullcliff Wood is part of the wider White Rose Forest (WRF), a community forest for North and West Yorkshire. The WRF charity works with communities, landowners and farmers, providing free support for the planning, funding and planting of new woodland across the region. www.whiteroseforest.org.

YSP's Estate Team

Said Mark: “We became aware of the opportunity to contribute to the White Rose Forest through Wakefield Council’s Climate Action Team, and staff at YSP were very keen to offer their support and experience. We all had a great day and there is a real sense of achievement when you see what a difference you can make in a relatively short space of time.”

YSP’s Estate team is engaged in an all-year-round programme of planting and tree management at YSP to ensure the Park is always looking its very best for visitors. This includes managing around 1,713 individual parkland trees and more than 100 acres of mixed woodland. Surveys are carried out every 18 months and YSP is also home to three ‘ancient’ trees including a majestic Ash believed to be up to 500 years old.