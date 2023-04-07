News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
1 hour ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
2 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
2 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
5 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
5 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman

Travelodge plans to open new hotel in Leeds as chain expands - full list of locations

Travelodge has announced plans to open a new hotel in Leeds as the budget hotel chains aims to expands

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 7th Apr 2023, 13:15 BST- 3 min read

Travelodge is set to open 300 new hotels across the UK in a huge expansion drive - with plans to open a new hotel in Leeds. The expansion plans will bring Travelodge’s  total catalogue of hotels to around 900 sites across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In Leeds, Travelodge hopes to open a new hotel in Gildersome. The affordable hotel chain said it had written to 220 local authorities proposing a joint development partnership that it said would boost regeneration in their towns and cities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The letter includes a direct call to action on how Travelodge can support councils it doesn’t currently work with to “collectively support Britain’s recovery” from the pandemic.  In 2022, Travelodge opened six new hotels, three of which came off the back of local authority partnerships with two hotels located in London at Docklands and Wimbledon and the third hotel situated in Braintree.

Steve Bennett, Travelodge’s chief property and development officer, said: “In the current climate, local authorities are under extreme pressure to invest in their economy and support regeneration projects. This is why we are today writing to 220 local authorities to offer our support, as we can make a real difference.

“We have a proven track record of working with 25 forward-thinking local authorities across the UK from Ashford to Stirling. Our effective, innovative co-partnership development deals are spearheading regional economic growth and providing a solid long-term revenue stream.”

Travelodge has not confirmed when the hotel in Leeds will open, or how the council has responded to the proposal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Signage on a Travelodge hotel (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)Signage on a Travelodge hotel (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Signage on a Travelodge hotel (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Where in the UK is Travelodge opening new hotels? Full list of locations

Travelodge plans to open new hotels in the following locations:

A12 (Lowestoft)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A13 (South Benfleet)/Canvey Island A47 (Dereham)/Swaffham

Abergavenny

Aberystwyth

Albert Embankment

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aldeburgh

Alnwick

Amersham/Chesham

Angel

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Archway/Highgate

Aviemore

Banbury

Barnes/Mortlake/Roehampton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barnet/Cockfosters

Barnsley

Barry/Cardiff West/Penarth

Basildon/Stanford le Hope

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Basingstoke

Battersea/Wandsworth

Battley/Drewsbury

Belgravia/Mayfair

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Belsize Park/St Johns Wood/Swiss Cottage Beverley

Bexhill

Biggin Hill

Billericay

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Birkenhead

Birmingham South

Blackburn

Blackheath

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blandford Forum/Shaftesbury

Bloomsbury/Fitzrovia

Bluewater/Ebbsfleet

Bognor

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bolton Middlebrook

Bournemouth

Brecon

Brentford/Osterley/South Ealing Brentwood

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bridgend

Bridlington

Brighouse

Brighton/Hove

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bristol Airport

Bristol City Centre

Bristol South

Brixton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Broxbourne/Hoddesdon

Buckingham Palace/Victoria

Bury

Bury St Edmunds

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Buxton

Byfleet/Brooklands

Caledonian Road/Holloway Road

Cambridge Central

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cambridge North

Camden/Kentish Town

Canada Water/Surrey Quays

Canary Wharf

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Canning Town

Cannock

Canterbury

Cardigan

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carmarthen

Catford

Chancery Lane

Charing Cross/Strand

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cheadle/Handforth

Chelmsford

Chelsea/South Kensington

Cheltenham

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chessington

Chester business park

Chesterfield

Chichester

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chingford

Chipping Sodbury / Yate

Chislehurst/Orpington

Chorleywood

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

City - Bank/Barbican/Blackfriars/Cannon St Clapham

Clerkenwell/Farringdon

Clevedon

Clitheroe/A59

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cobham

Colchester

Colne

Congleton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Corby

Coulsdon/Purley

Coventry Central

Cromer/Fakenham/Holt

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crowborough/Uckfield

Crystal Palace

Cwmbran

Dalston/Haggerston

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dartford

Daventry

Denmark Hill /Herne Hill

Deptford / New Cross Gate

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Didcot/Abingdon

Diss

Dorchester

Dulwich

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dunstable Houghton Regis

Durham

Ealing Broadway

Earls Court/Olympia

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

East Kilbride (covers Newton Mearns) Eastbourne

Edenbridge

Edgware Road.Marylebone

Edgware/Stanmore

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edinburgh East/Musslebrough Edinburgh Leith

Ellesmere Port

Eltham

Enfield Central

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Epping

Esher

Exeter

Exmouth / Sidmouth

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Falkirk

Falmouth

Farnham

Faversham

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Felixstowe

Finchley North/Friern Barnet Folkestone

Forest of Dean/Ross

Fulham/West Brompton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Galashiels

Gerrards Cross

Gillingham East

Glasgow East M8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Glasgow Silverburn

Glasgow West End

Glasgow, SECC

Gloucester

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Godalming/Hindhead Golders Green

Grays/Thurrock

Great Yarmouth

Greenford/Sudbury Greenock

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grimsby/Cleethorpes Guildford

Hackney Wick

Halifax

Hamilton/Motherwell Hammersmith

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampstead

Hampton Court

Hanley

Haslemere

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Havant/Waterlooville Haverfordwest/Fishguard Hayes/Southall

Haywards Heath

Headingley

Heathrow

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Henley on Thames

Herne Bay / Whitstable Hertford/Ware

Highbury/Islington

Hinckley

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hornchurch/Upminster Huddersfield

Huntingdon

Ilfracombe

Ipswich East/Martlesham Keynsham

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kilburn

Kings Langley

Kingsbury

Kirkwall

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Knaresborough/Wetherby Knightsbridge

Ladbroke Grove

Lake district

Lancaster

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancing/Shoreham

Leeds Gildersome

Leek

Leicester South

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leicester Square/West End/Soho Lerwick

Lewes

Lichfield

Limehouse/Shadwell

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Littlehampton

Liverpool North Docks

Liverpool Street/Aldgate

Loch Lomond

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

London Bridge/Borough

London Uxbridge

Luton Airport

Lymington New Forest

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maida Vale

Maidstone

Malvern

Marble Arch

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Melton Mowbray

Middlesbrough

Mill Hill

Minehead

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mitcham/Morden

Montrose

New Malden

Newhaven / Seaford

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newmarket

Newport J30

Newquay

Newtown/Welshpool

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nine Elms Lane

North Ascot

North Berwick

Northallerton/Thirsk

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Norwich Airport

Notting Hill Gate

Nottingham/Trent Bridge Oban

Oldham

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ormskirk/Maghull

Oxford Central

Paddington/Bayswater

Palmers Green

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Parsons Green/Putney Bridge

Penzance

Peterborough

Petersfield

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pinner

Pitlochry

Pontypridd / Rhondda

Portishead

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Portsmouth Gunwharf/Southsea Potters Bar

Preston

Prestwich

Purley

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pwllheli

Rayleigh/Wickford

Reading

Redditch

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reigate

Ripon

Runcorn

Rye

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Salcombe/Dartmouth

Saxmundham

SE Cornwall/Fowey

Seaton/Lyme Regis

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seven Sisters

Sevenoaks

Sheffield

Shepherd’s Bush/White City/Wood Lane Shrewsbury Central

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sidmouth

Skegness

Skye

Slough

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Bank/Waterloo

South Harrow/Sudbury Hill

South normanton/Ilkeston

South Shields/Whitemare Pool Southwold

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St Ives

St Neots/Bedford East

St Pancras

St. Helens/Prescot

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staines

Stamford

Stansted Airport on/next to Terminal Stevenage

Stockwell Tube

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stourbridge

Stow in the wold / Cotswolds Stratford Station

Stratford Upon Avon

Streatham/Tooting

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sudbury

Sutton Coldfield

Swanage

Swanley

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Swansea

Tenby

Tetbury/Malmesbury

Thornton Cleveleys

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tilbury Docks

Tonbridge

Torfaen/Blaenau Gwent Ulverston

Uttoxeter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wakefield

Warwick

Watford Hospital

Wellingborough

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wembley Park/Stadium West Wickham

Westminster

Weston Seafront

Weymouth

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whitby/Scarborough

Whitechapel

Wigan

Willesden Junction/Kensal Rise Wisbech/March

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Witham

Woking

Wokingham

Wolverhampton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Woodford/Wanstead

Worcester M5

Wrexham

Yeovil

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

TravelodgeLeedsHotelWimbledonPandemicEnglandScotlandWalesNorthern IrelandLondon