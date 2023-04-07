Travelodge plans to open new hotel in Leeds as chain expands - full list of locations
Travelodge has announced plans to open a new hotel in Leeds as the budget hotel chains aims to expands
Travelodge is set to open 300 new hotels across the UK in a huge expansion drive - with plans to open a new hotel in Leeds. The expansion plans will bring Travelodge’s total catalogue of hotels to around 900 sites across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
In Leeds, Travelodge hopes to open a new hotel in Gildersome. The affordable hotel chain said it had written to 220 local authorities proposing a joint development partnership that it said would boost regeneration in their towns and cities.
The letter includes a direct call to action on how Travelodge can support councils it doesn’t currently work with to “collectively support Britain’s recovery” from the pandemic. In 2022, Travelodge opened six new hotels, three of which came off the back of local authority partnerships with two hotels located in London at Docklands and Wimbledon and the third hotel situated in Braintree.
Steve Bennett, Travelodge’s chief property and development officer, said: “In the current climate, local authorities are under extreme pressure to invest in their economy and support regeneration projects. This is why we are today writing to 220 local authorities to offer our support, as we can make a real difference.
“We have a proven track record of working with 25 forward-thinking local authorities across the UK from Ashford to Stirling. Our effective, innovative co-partnership development deals are spearheading regional economic growth and providing a solid long-term revenue stream.”
Travelodge has not confirmed when the hotel in Leeds will open, or how the council has responded to the proposal.
Where in the UK is Travelodge opening new hotels? Full list of locations
Travelodge plans to open new hotels in the following locations:
A12 (Lowestoft)
A13 (South Benfleet)/Canvey Island A47 (Dereham)/Swaffham
Abergavenny
Aberystwyth
Albert Embankment
Aldeburgh
Alnwick
Amersham/Chesham
Angel
Archway/Highgate
Aviemore
Banbury
Barnes/Mortlake/Roehampton
Barnet/Cockfosters
Barnsley
Barry/Cardiff West/Penarth
Basildon/Stanford le Hope
Basingstoke
Battersea/Wandsworth
Battley/Drewsbury
Belgravia/Mayfair
Belsize Park/St Johns Wood/Swiss Cottage Beverley
Bexhill
Biggin Hill
Billericay
Birkenhead
Birmingham South
Blackburn
Blackheath
Blandford Forum/Shaftesbury
Bloomsbury/Fitzrovia
Bluewater/Ebbsfleet
Bognor
Bolton Middlebrook
Bournemouth
Brecon
Brentford/Osterley/South Ealing Brentwood
Bridgend
Bridlington
Brighouse
Brighton/Hove
Bristol Airport
Bristol City Centre
Bristol South
Brixton
Broxbourne/Hoddesdon
Buckingham Palace/Victoria
Bury
Bury St Edmunds
Buxton
Byfleet/Brooklands
Caledonian Road/Holloway Road
Cambridge Central
Cambridge North
Camden/Kentish Town
Canada Water/Surrey Quays
Canary Wharf
Canning Town
Cannock
Canterbury
Cardigan
Carmarthen
Catford
Chancery Lane
Charing Cross/Strand
Cheadle/Handforth
Chelmsford
Chelsea/South Kensington
Cheltenham
Chessington
Chester business park
Chesterfield
Chichester
Chingford
Chipping Sodbury / Yate
Chislehurst/Orpington
Chorleywood
City - Bank/Barbican/Blackfriars/Cannon St Clapham
Clerkenwell/Farringdon
Clevedon
Clitheroe/A59
Cobham
Colchester
Colne
Congleton
Corby
Coulsdon/Purley
Coventry Central
Cromer/Fakenham/Holt
Crowborough/Uckfield
Crystal Palace
Cwmbran
Dalston/Haggerston
Dartford
Daventry
Denmark Hill /Herne Hill
Deptford / New Cross Gate
Didcot/Abingdon
Diss
Dorchester
Dulwich
Dunstable Houghton Regis
Durham
Ealing Broadway
Earls Court/Olympia
East Kilbride (covers Newton Mearns) Eastbourne
Edenbridge
Edgware Road.Marylebone
Edgware/Stanmore
Edinburgh East/Musslebrough Edinburgh Leith
Ellesmere Port
Eltham
Enfield Central
Epping
Esher
Exeter
Exmouth / Sidmouth
Falkirk
Falmouth
Farnham
Faversham
Felixstowe
Finchley North/Friern Barnet Folkestone
Forest of Dean/Ross
Fulham/West Brompton
Galashiels
Gerrards Cross
Gillingham East
Glasgow East M8
Glasgow Silverburn
Glasgow West End
Glasgow, SECC
Gloucester
Godalming/Hindhead Golders Green
Grays/Thurrock
Great Yarmouth
Greenford/Sudbury Greenock
Grimsby/Cleethorpes Guildford
Hackney Wick
Halifax
Hamilton/Motherwell Hammersmith
Hampstead
Hampton Court
Hanley
Haslemere
Havant/Waterlooville Haverfordwest/Fishguard Hayes/Southall
Haywards Heath
Headingley
Heathrow
Henley on Thames
Herne Bay / Whitstable Hertford/Ware
Highbury/Islington
Hinckley
Hornchurch/Upminster Huddersfield
Huntingdon
Ilfracombe
Ipswich East/Martlesham Keynsham
Kilburn
Kings Langley
Kingsbury
Kirkwall
Knaresborough/Wetherby Knightsbridge
Ladbroke Grove
Lake district
Lancaster
Lancing/Shoreham
Leeds Gildersome
Leek
Leicester South
Leicester Square/West End/Soho Lerwick
Lewes
Lichfield
Limehouse/Shadwell
Littlehampton
Liverpool North Docks
Liverpool Street/Aldgate
Loch Lomond
London Bridge/Borough
London Uxbridge
Luton Airport
Lymington New Forest
Maida Vale
Maidstone
Malvern
Marble Arch
Melton Mowbray
Middlesbrough
Mill Hill
Minehead
Mitcham/Morden
Montrose
New Malden
Newhaven / Seaford
Newmarket
Newport J30
Newquay
Newtown/Welshpool
Nine Elms Lane
North Ascot
North Berwick
Northallerton/Thirsk
Norwich Airport
Notting Hill Gate
Nottingham/Trent Bridge Oban
Oldham
Ormskirk/Maghull
Oxford Central
Paddington/Bayswater
Palmers Green
Parsons Green/Putney Bridge
Penzance
Peterborough
Petersfield
Pinner
Pitlochry
Pontypridd / Rhondda
Portishead
Portsmouth Gunwharf/Southsea Potters Bar
Preston
Prestwich
Purley
Pwllheli
Rayleigh/Wickford
Reading
Redditch
Reigate
Ripon
Runcorn
Rye
Salcombe/Dartmouth
Saxmundham
SE Cornwall/Fowey
Seaton/Lyme Regis
Seven Sisters
Sevenoaks
Sheffield
Shepherd’s Bush/White City/Wood Lane Shrewsbury Central
Sidmouth
Skegness
Skye
Slough
South Bank/Waterloo
South Harrow/Sudbury Hill
South normanton/Ilkeston
South Shields/Whitemare Pool Southwold
St Ives
St Neots/Bedford East
St Pancras
St. Helens/Prescot
Staines
Stamford
Stansted Airport on/next to Terminal Stevenage
Stockwell Tube
Stourbridge
Stow in the wold / Cotswolds Stratford Station
Stratford Upon Avon
Streatham/Tooting
Sudbury
Sutton Coldfield
Swanage
Swanley
Swansea
Tenby
Tetbury/Malmesbury
Thornton Cleveleys
Tilbury Docks
Tonbridge
Torfaen/Blaenau Gwent Ulverston
Uttoxeter
Wakefield
Warwick
Watford Hospital
Wellingborough
Wembley Park/Stadium West Wickham
Westminster
Weston Seafront
Weymouth
Whitby/Scarborough
Whitechapel
Wigan
Willesden Junction/Kensal Rise Wisbech/March
Witham
Woking
Wokingham
Wolverhampton
Woodford/Wanstead
Worcester M5
Wrexham
Yeovil