Travelodge is set to open 300 new hotels across the UK in a huge expansion drive - with plans to open a new hotel in Leeds. The expansion plans will bring Travelodge’s total catalogue of hotels to around 900 sites across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In Leeds, Travelodge hopes to open a new hotel in Gildersome. The affordable hotel chain said it had written to 220 local authorities proposing a joint development partnership that it said would boost regeneration in their towns and cities.

The letter includes a direct call to action on how Travelodge can support councils it doesn’t currently work with to “collectively support Britain’s recovery” from the pandemic. In 2022, Travelodge opened six new hotels, three of which came off the back of local authority partnerships with two hotels located in London at Docklands and Wimbledon and the third hotel situated in Braintree.

Steve Bennett, Travelodge’s chief property and development officer, said: “In the current climate, local authorities are under extreme pressure to invest in their economy and support regeneration projects. This is why we are today writing to 220 local authorities to offer our support, as we can make a real difference.

“We have a proven track record of working with 25 forward-thinking local authorities across the UK from Ashford to Stirling. Our effective, innovative co-partnership development deals are spearheading regional economic growth and providing a solid long-term revenue stream.”

Travelodge has not confirmed when the hotel in Leeds will open, or how the council has responded to the proposal.

Signage on a Travelodge hotel (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Where in the UK is Travelodge opening new hotels? Full list of locations

Travelodge plans to open new hotels in the following locations:

A12 (Lowestoft)

A13 (South Benfleet)/Canvey Island A47 (Dereham)/Swaffham

Abergavenny

Aberystwyth

Albert Embankment

Aldeburgh

Alnwick

Amersham/Chesham

Angel

Archway/Highgate

Aviemore

Banbury

Barnes/Mortlake/Roehampton

Barnet/Cockfosters

Barnsley

Barry/Cardiff West/Penarth

Basildon/Stanford le Hope

Basingstoke

Battersea/Wandsworth

Battley/Drewsbury

Belgravia/Mayfair

Belsize Park/St Johns Wood/Swiss Cottage Beverley

Bexhill

Biggin Hill

Billericay

Birkenhead

Birmingham South

Blackburn

Blackheath

Blandford Forum/Shaftesbury

Bloomsbury/Fitzrovia

Bluewater/Ebbsfleet

Bognor

Bolton Middlebrook

Bournemouth

Brecon

Brentford/Osterley/South Ealing Brentwood

Bridgend

Bridlington

Brighouse

Brighton/Hove

Bristol Airport

Bristol City Centre

Bristol South

Brixton

Broxbourne/Hoddesdon

Buckingham Palace/Victoria

Bury

Bury St Edmunds

Buxton

Byfleet/Brooklands

Caledonian Road/Holloway Road

Cambridge Central

Cambridge North

Camden/Kentish Town

Canada Water/Surrey Quays

Canary Wharf

Canning Town

Cannock

Canterbury

Cardigan

Carmarthen

Catford

Chancery Lane

Charing Cross/Strand

Cheadle/Handforth

Chelmsford

Chelsea/South Kensington

Cheltenham

Chessington

Chester business park

Chesterfield

Chichester

Chingford

Chipping Sodbury / Yate

Chislehurst/Orpington

Chorleywood

City - Bank/Barbican/Blackfriars/Cannon St Clapham

Clerkenwell/Farringdon

Clevedon

Clitheroe/A59

Cobham

Colchester

Colne

Congleton

Corby

Coulsdon/Purley

Coventry Central

Cromer/Fakenham/Holt

Crowborough/Uckfield

Crystal Palace

Cwmbran

Dalston/Haggerston

Dartford

Daventry

Denmark Hill /Herne Hill

Deptford / New Cross Gate

Didcot/Abingdon

Diss

Dorchester

Dulwich

Dunstable Houghton Regis

Durham

Ealing Broadway

Earls Court/Olympia

East Kilbride (covers Newton Mearns) Eastbourne

Edenbridge

Edgware Road.Marylebone

Edgware/Stanmore

Edinburgh East/Musslebrough Edinburgh Leith

Ellesmere Port

Eltham

Enfield Central

Epping

Esher

Exeter

Exmouth / Sidmouth

Falkirk

Falmouth

Farnham

Faversham

Felixstowe

Finchley North/Friern Barnet Folkestone

Forest of Dean/Ross

Fulham/West Brompton

Galashiels

Gerrards Cross

Gillingham East

Glasgow East M8

Glasgow Silverburn

Glasgow West End

Glasgow, SECC

Gloucester

Godalming/Hindhead Golders Green

Grays/Thurrock

Great Yarmouth

Greenford/Sudbury Greenock

Grimsby/Cleethorpes Guildford

Hackney Wick

Halifax

Hamilton/Motherwell Hammersmith

Hampstead

Hampton Court

Hanley

Haslemere

Havant/Waterlooville Haverfordwest/Fishguard Hayes/Southall

Haywards Heath

Headingley

Heathrow

Henley on Thames

Herne Bay / Whitstable Hertford/Ware

Highbury/Islington

Hinckley

Hornchurch/Upminster Huddersfield

Huntingdon

Ilfracombe

Ipswich East/Martlesham Keynsham

Kilburn

Kings Langley

Kingsbury

Kirkwall

Knaresborough/Wetherby Knightsbridge

Ladbroke Grove

Lake district

Lancaster

Lancing/Shoreham

Leeds Gildersome

Leek

Leicester South

Leicester Square/West End/Soho Lerwick

Lewes

Lichfield

Limehouse/Shadwell

Littlehampton

Liverpool North Docks

Liverpool Street/Aldgate

Loch Lomond

London Bridge/Borough

London Uxbridge

Luton Airport

Lymington New Forest

Maida Vale

Maidstone

Malvern

Marble Arch

Melton Mowbray

Middlesbrough

Mill Hill

Minehead

Mitcham/Morden

Montrose

New Malden

Newhaven / Seaford

Newmarket

Newport J30

Newquay

Newtown/Welshpool

Nine Elms Lane

North Ascot

North Berwick

Northallerton/Thirsk

Norwich Airport

Notting Hill Gate

Nottingham/Trent Bridge Oban

Oldham

Ormskirk/Maghull

Oxford Central

Paddington/Bayswater

Palmers Green

Parsons Green/Putney Bridge

Penzance

Peterborough

Petersfield

Pinner

Pitlochry

Pontypridd / Rhondda

Portishead

Portsmouth Gunwharf/Southsea Potters Bar

Preston

Prestwich

Purley

Pwllheli

Rayleigh/Wickford

Reading

Redditch

Reigate

Ripon

Runcorn

Rye

Salcombe/Dartmouth

Saxmundham

SE Cornwall/Fowey

Seaton/Lyme Regis

Seven Sisters

Sevenoaks

Sheffield

Shepherd’s Bush/White City/Wood Lane Shrewsbury Central

Sidmouth

Skegness

Skye

Slough

South Bank/Waterloo

South Harrow/Sudbury Hill

South normanton/Ilkeston

South Shields/Whitemare Pool Southwold

St Ives

St Neots/Bedford East

St Pancras

St. Helens/Prescot

Staines

Stamford

Stansted Airport on/next to Terminal Stevenage

Stockwell Tube

Stourbridge

Stow in the wold / Cotswolds Stratford Station

Stratford Upon Avon

Streatham/Tooting

Sudbury

Sutton Coldfield

Swanage

Swanley

Swansea

Tenby

Tetbury/Malmesbury

Thornton Cleveleys

Tilbury Docks

Tonbridge

Torfaen/Blaenau Gwent Ulverston

Uttoxeter

Wakefield

Warwick

Watford Hospital

Wellingborough

Wembley Park/Stadium West Wickham

Westminster

Weston Seafront

Weymouth

Whitby/Scarborough

Whitechapel

Wigan

Willesden Junction/Kensal Rise Wisbech/March

Witham

Woking

Wokingham

Wolverhampton

Woodford/Wanstead

Worcester M5

Wrexham

Yeovil

