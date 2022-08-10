Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Budget hotel franchise Travelodge has started a recruitment drive to fill 500 vacancies around the UK, including in Leeds.

Travelodge says that the jobs are perfect for parents as they are “designed around your daily school run”, as well as A-Level students and university graduates “looking for a successful career”.

In the announcement of its huge country-wide recruitment drive, a spokesperson for Travelodge issued the following statement: “There has never been a better time than now to join Travelodge, one of the UK’s leading names in hospitality.”

Hannah Thompson, Chief People Officer at Travelodge says: “We are dedicated to supporting our colleagues so that they can learn more, earn more and belong. We are currently looking to fill 500 jobs with a career opportunity across the UK and we are looking for enthusiastic individuals that have a passion, determination and desire to deliver excellent customer service to join our team,”

“Working in the hotel industry is fun and exciting, and opens the door to a world of opportunities. The sheer variety of available roles within Travelodge enables us to welcome jobseekers of all types, from those wishing to start a career in hospitality to students, graduates and those looking to make a career change.

“Furthermore, our Parents’ Programme makes it easier for mums and dads to work around the school run and climb the career ladder whilst raising their family.

“With a comprehensive training and development programme in place for all new starters, we look forward to welcoming many new colleagues to the team in the coming weeks.”

Are there any job opportunities for Travelodge in Leeds?

At the time of publishing there is one job available in Leeds.

Leeds Morley Travelodge is recruiting a part time housekeeping team member, writing: “Come and join our amazing team as a Housekeeping Team Member on a Part Time contract, be part of a Fun, Energetic and family feel team with flexible working hours to suit everyone. No experience required for this role, we can coach and teach you everything you need to know!”

According to Travelodge, typical hours range from between 9/10am starts and 2/4pm finish, “giving you the ability to work around family life.

The company adds: “Your job will be to clean bedrooms, bathrooms and public areas to gold standards following our cleaning process,”

How do I apply for a job at Travelodge?

If you are looking to apply for a job at Travelodge, all you need to do is to pop over to Travelodge Careers hub and create an account.

From there you will need to fill out your personal details and upload your CV, and answer a few questions relating to your application.