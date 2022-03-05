The A64 was closed westbound between the A162 at Tadcaster and the A1M at J44 as a result of the incident, but National Highways confirmed at 10.45am that all lanes had been re-opened.

"The #A64 is now OPEN westbound between the #A162 #Tadcaster and the #A1M at J44 following an earlier collision. All lanes are open to traffic. Many thanks to @NYorksPolice and all emergency services in attendance for their assistance. Safe travels," it tweeted.

At around 10am, drivers had been advised to seek alternative routes, with delays building near to the scene as emergency services worked at the scene.