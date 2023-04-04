York Road Wetherby crash: Emergency services called to Leeds town as car flips on its roof
Emergency services have been called out to a crash in Wetherby.
York Road is blocked at the junction with Deighton Road and North Street, near to the Morrisons petrol station, due to the accident. It was first reported by Connecting Leeds Travel Info at 12.42pm.
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed they were called out to the crash, as pictures shared on social media show a car flipped on its roof.
A police spokesperson said no one is believed to have been injured, but added: “Due to vehicle position the road is blocked at this time.”
The AA’s live traffic map shows heavy traffic on the approach to the crash location, as well as delays on North Street.