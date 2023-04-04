York Road is blocked at the junction with Deighton Road and North Street, near to the Morrisons petrol station, due to the accident. It was first reported by Connecting Leeds Travel Info at 12.42pm.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed they were called out to the crash, as pictures shared on social media show a car flipped on its roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said no one is believed to have been injured, but added: “Due to vehicle position the road is blocked at this time.”

York Road in Wetherby is blocked following the crash (Photo: Google)