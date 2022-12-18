News you can trust since 1890
Yeadon crash: Woman trapped in vehicle in Leeds rescued by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

A woman aged approximately 75 had to be rescued from a vehicle following a crash in Yeadon.

By Tom Coates
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Dec 2022, 6:10pm

The crash involved one car that had gone into a wall and a woman trapped in a vehicle was freed by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. She was left in the care of the ambulance service following the crash, which took place at at 9:44am today (December 18) in Warren House Lane.

Both Rawdon and Cookridge fire stations responded. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident log reads: “Road traffic collision involving one car that had gone into a wall. One female casualty aged approximately 75 trapped in vehicle extricated by fire service personnel and left in the care of ambulance service.”

The crash involved one car that had gone into a wall. Image: Google Street View
