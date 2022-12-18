Yeadon crash: Woman trapped in vehicle in Leeds rescued by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
A woman aged approximately 75 had to be rescued from a vehicle following a crash in Yeadon.
The crash involved one car that had gone into a wall and a woman trapped in a vehicle was freed by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. She was left in the care of the ambulance service following the crash, which took place at at 9:44am today (December 18) in Warren House Lane.
Both Rawdon and Cookridge fire stations responded. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident log reads: “Road traffic collision involving one car that had gone into a wall. One female casualty aged approximately 75 trapped in vehicle extricated by fire service personnel and left in the care of ambulance service.”