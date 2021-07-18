Work to improve the bus route on A61 from Leeds to Wakefield almost complete

The A61 Route Map. Image: Leeds City Council.

The work has been ongoing since October 2019 on the south bus corridor via Stourton and Hunslet.

It caters for people travelling into Leeds from the south of the city.

The corridor improvements will benefit bus users the most, as journey times are expected to reduce by 7-8 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Council says the public transport benefits will offer a quicker and more consistent journey time and help reduce congestion through the creation of dedicated bus lanes and improvements at key junctions.

The road will now connect with the park and ride at Stourton, a fully solar powered park due to open in September 2021.

A bus lane has been introduced from the Thwaite Gate area in both directions to the city centre.

Reconfiguration of the Thwaite Gate junction also introduces dedicated walking and cycling facilities along the corridor.

Previously cyclists were required to mix with traffic.

New cycle provision, including a segregated cycle track from the Thwaite Gate area to the city centre has also been created along Low Road and Hunslet Road.

Pedestrians will also benefit from new walking routes and safer crossings.

Planting in the area ranges from amenity grass, wildflower mixes to tree planting and shrubs which will encourage pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “I am so impressed with the speed Leeds is moving to become a cycle friendly city. We have an ambition for a city wide cycle network and every project like this moves us closer to our goal.

“The South Bank is creating sustainable and liveable streets and getting it right for cycling from the start is really important. This is even more critical when we see the recent investment that’s lead to the creation of a new education quarter on the edge of Hunslet, and future plans that include proposals for a new park, homes and offices here as well.

“Hunslet Road and Low Road are dominated by traffic and inhospitable for people walking to local businesses, schools and residential properties in the area. This scheme will change that, planning new new trees and landscaping to make the area better for everyone.”