Woodhouse crash: Leeds road closed following 'very bad' collision
A road was closed following a “very bad” crash in Leeds.
By Charles Gray
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
9th Nov 2022, 3:08pm
Woodhouse Street in Woodhouse was closed at midday today (Wednesday) following the incident near the junction with Shay Street.
The owner of a nearby business said that the crash was “very bad” and the vehicle was towed away by a team from the AA.
He said that an ambulance did not attend and a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has said that it was a “damage only collision”.
The road had reopened at 1.30pm.