Woodhouse Street in Woodhouse was closed at midday today (Wednesday) following the incident near the junction with Shay Street.

The owner of a nearby business said that the crash was “very bad” and the vehicle was towed away by a team from the AA.

He said that an ambulance did not attend and a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has said that it was a “damage only collision”.

The crash happened on Woodhouse Street near the junction with Shay Street