Woodhouse crash: Leeds road closed following 'very bad' collision

A road was closed following a “very bad” crash in Leeds.

By Charles Gray
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 3:08pm

Woodhouse Street in Woodhouse was closed at midday today (Wednesday) following the incident near the junction with Shay Street.

The owner of a nearby business said that the crash was “very bad” and the vehicle was towed away by a team from the AA.

He said that an ambulance did not attend and a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has said that it was a “damage only collision”.

The crash happened on Woodhouse Street near the junction with Shay Street

The road had reopened at 1.30pm.

