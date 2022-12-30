News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Widespread chaos as more than 20 Leeds trains cancelled with 'member of train crew unavailable' including Ilkley, Bradford and Wakefield

Train services running through Leeds are facing severe delays and cancellations today.

By Alex Grant
52 minutes ago
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 11:44am

Trains running to Leeds from Carlisle, Ilkley, Bradford and Wakefield are all subject to cancellations due a “member of train crew unavailable”.

Meanwhile Northern services between Sheffield and Leeds via Barnsley are currently being disrupted due to a broken rail near Wakefield Kirkgate.

Hide Ad

Follow our live blog below for travel updates.

Trains running to Leeds from Carlisle, Ilkley, Bradford and Wakefield are all subject to cancellations. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Live updates as Leeds train services face multiple cancellations

Show new updates

Leeds and Bradford Forster Square services cancelled

13:12 Leeds to Bradford Forster Square due 13:37 will be cancelled. This is due to a short-notice change to the timetable.

13:30 Bradford Forster Square to Leeds due 13:56 will be cancelled. This is due to a member of train crew being unavailable.

17:00 Bradford Forster Square to Leeds due 17:25 will be cancelled. This is due to a short-notice change to the timetable.

17:12 Leeds to Bradford Forster Square due 17:36 will be cancelled. This is due to a member of train crew being unavailable.

14:03 Leeds to Ilkley due 14:31 cancelled

14:03 Leeds to Ilkley due 14:31 will be cancelled. This is due to a member of train crew being unavailable.

10:40 Ilkley to Leeds due 11:11 cancelled

10:40 Ilkley to Leeds due 11:11 will be cancelled. This is due to a short-notice change to the timetable.

Northern customers to use Cross Country

Due to a broken rail passengers travelling between Sheffield and Leeds may use Cross Country services. Northern tickets will be accepted.

Carlisle to Leeds cancelled

16:18 Carlisle to Leeds due 19:08 will be terminated at Skipton. It will no longer call at Keighley, Bingley, Shipley and Leeds. This is due to a member of train crew being unavailable.

Home
Page 1 of 1