Widespread chaos as more than 20 Leeds trains cancelled with 'member of train crew unavailable' including Ilkley, Bradford and Wakefield
Train services running through Leeds are facing severe delays and cancellations today.
Trains running to Leeds from Carlisle, Ilkley, Bradford and Wakefield are all subject to cancellations due a “member of train crew unavailable”.
Meanwhile Northern services between Sheffield and Leeds via Barnsley are currently being disrupted due to a broken rail near Wakefield Kirkgate.
13:12 Leeds to Bradford Forster Square due 13:37 will be cancelled. This is due to a short-notice change to the timetable.
13:30 Bradford Forster Square to Leeds due 13:56 will be cancelled. This is due to a member of train crew being unavailable.
17:00 Bradford Forster Square to Leeds due 17:25 will be cancelled. This is due to a short-notice change to the timetable.
17:12 Leeds to Bradford Forster Square due 17:36 will be cancelled. This is due to a member of train crew being unavailable.
14:03 Leeds to Ilkley due 14:31 will be cancelled. This is due to a member of train crew being unavailable.
10:40 Ilkley to Leeds due 11:11 will be cancelled. This is due to a short-notice change to the timetable.
Due to a broken rail passengers travelling between Sheffield and Leeds may use Cross Country services. Northern tickets will be accepted.