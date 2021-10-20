Why Amber Cars is asking Leeds passengers to show patience and understanding

PIC: Graham Lindley

Amber Cars is asking for understanding and patience from passengers during the autumn and winter months as widespread driver shortages across the industry impact the company.

Chris Neary, regional director at Amber Cars, said: “Regrettably, passengers are having to wait longer than normal. We are taking all the steps we can to match an available driver

partner to the high volume of bookings. Just like within the road haulage industry there is a nationwide shortage of licenced private hire drivers. We ask for patience as Amber Cars

partners with new and additional drivers to meet resurgent demand.”

“We are doing everything we possibly can as quickly as we can. We hope the public can understand that the private hire industry is facing severe shortages and can empathise with our situation. We would like to remind passengers that the quickest and most effective way of booking a car is to use our app. We also encourage passengers to use the app to track the arrival of their car and get fare estimate in less than 20 seconds!”

Veezu – which operates five regional brands including Amber Cars - is looking for 4,000 additional drivers across England and Wales to meet the current bookings demand, which is

expected to increase as the nights draw in and the weather becomes wetter and colder.

During the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of registered taxi and private hire vehicle drivers have left the industry or retired. During Covid many authorities stopped processing

applications and have only recently restarted the process, but it will take time to licence sufficient driver partners to satisfy the high level of demand and this is affecting all private

hire operators in the UK.

Mr Neary added: “Driver partners are self-employed and have total flexibility to work the hours they want. This autumn and winter we anticipate the demand for bookings will surpass pre-COVID levels, there is good money to be made driving.”

Since lockdown restrictions eased and people began going about their daily lives again, demand has increased and is putting pressure on operators like Amber Cars who match

bookings with available self-employed driver partners.

The high demand for bookings, coupled with calls about existing bookings, has seen tens of thousands of additional calls each weekend being received by several regional Journey

Booking Centres across the country. Subsequently, Amber Cars is recruiting call advisors to help manage the expectations of those wanting to travel.

********************