Whitehouse Lane incident: Man suffers facial injuries after two car crash shuts busy Leeds road
A man has been injured after a two car collision in east Leeds.
Police were called to Whitehouse Lane, Great Preston at 1.49pm this afternoon (January 2) to a report of a collision between two cars.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A male from one of the vehicles received facial injuries as a result of the crash and received treatment.”
Emergency services, including police and ambulance crews were spotted at the scene, with the east Leeds route being shut for a period of time.