Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Whitehouse Lane incident: Man suffers facial injuries after two car crash shuts busy Leeds road

A man has been injured after a two car collision in east Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 18:19 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 18:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Whitehouse Lane, Great Preston at 1.49pm this afternoon (January 2) to a report of a collision between two cars.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A male from one of the vehicles received facial injuries as a result of the crash and received treatment.”

Emergency services, including police and ambulance crews were spotted at the scene, with the east Leeds route being shut for a period of time.

Related topics:LeedsPoliceEmergency servicesWest Yorkshire Police