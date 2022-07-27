It comes as RMT members are striking over pay and conditions, which are set to affect services across the UK for the remainder of the week.
Only eight trains left Leeds Rail Station in the space of an hour during today’s busy morning period, with only five trains running between just after 8am and 9am – heading towards Bradford, York, London Kings Cross, Skipton and Manchester Picadilly.
After 9am, only eight trains will run between Manchester for the rest of the day, with the last departing at 4.47pm.
Here is a list of some of the main destinations from Leeds station and when their last services running from them are scheduled today.
Huddersfield – 4.47pm
Bradford (Forster Square) – 5.12pm
Wakefield (Westgate) – 5.11pm
Halifax – No services
Harrogate – No direct route (5.42pm with changes)
York – 5.42pm
London (Kings Cross) – 3.45pm (5.07pm with changes)
Manchester (Piccadilly) – 4.47pm
Hull – No services
Liverpool (Lime Street) – 4.47pm
Newcastle – 4.08pm