Wetherby, to the north east of the city, has been unreachable by rail for almost 60 years – but a petition launched earlier this month has reignited calls for a station to be built in the town.

According to supporters of the idea, it would boost tourism and benefit the local economy. The petition has amassed more than 700 signatures since it was launched by Bradford entrepreneur Chris Matejak, 40.

He said he was forced to abandon plans to take on a pub in Wetherby because of limited public transport.

Chris Matejak, 40, launched a petition to bring a train station back to Wetherby, which has now amassed more than 700 signatures. Photo: James Hardisty.

On Tuesday (July 11), Wetherby Town Council discussed a response to the petition. It was agreed that rather than “diverting attention” to rail, members would instead focus on other ways of getting about.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “Wetherby Town Council acknowledges and supports individuals’ rights and desires to sign the petition but has agreed that it would be appropriate for it to support ongoing efforts to improve existing transport links in the Outer North East Leeds area, rather than diverting attention to the reinstatement of a railway line. This includes bus services to existing rail stations such as Cattal.”

Wetherby’s train station shut to passengers in 1964 under the ‘Beeching axe’, a series of route closures that came as the country’s railway system was restructured.

