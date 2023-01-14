Leeds City Council is proposing to introduce parking fees at sites across the city, with charges starting at 40p-an-hour. The plans have drawn criticism and been labelled a “fresh air tax” by local Liberal Democrat councillors.

The Labour-run administration says the move would bring in badly-needed cash – the local authority is having to use reserves for the first time in recent history this year to plug a £15m gap.

Asked about the plans on BBC Radio Leeds on Thursday, Mayor Brabin said: “I think it’s fair to say that if you want to park, you pay a small amount for that parking. I’m trying to get people out of their cars. I need to get people on buses and on trains.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin

“We need a network that’s going to work for people, to get them out of their car. But anything that makes people think twice about using their car is good for the environment, is good for air and good for the climate crisis.”

If the plan is approved as part of the city council’s new budget in the spring, then the charges would affect around 30 venues across the city. Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam and Otley Chevin Park would be among some of the bigger green spaces affected.

