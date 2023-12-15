People in Leeds after being asked for their views on plans to bring West Yorkshire’s bus services under public control, as the deadline for consultation nears.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Public control, the system used in London, is also sometimes called re-regulation or franchising. Currently, bus companies have powers over routes, fares, and standards but re-regulation means they operate under contract to the Mayor of West Yorkshire, who sets the terms of service.

The proposed system would give the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) overall responsibility for such matters – and WYCA is running a public consultation on the plans, open to all individuals and organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The feedback received before January 7 will be considered by West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin, as she prepares to make her decision on whether to press ahead with the franchising scheme.

People in Leeds after being asked for their views on plans to bring West Yorkshire’s bus services under public control (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

Leeds City Council’s support for the idea was confirmed at a meeting of its executive board yesterday (Wednesday, December 13).

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “I am pleased that executive board has confirmed the council’s support for the introduction of a bus franchising system in Leeds and the rest of West Yorkshire.

“I would also like to encourage people to take the opportunity offered by the consultation process to get involved and make their voices heard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following yesterday’s executive board meeting, the council will now submit a formal response to WYCA detailing its support for franchising.