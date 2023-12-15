West Yorkshire buses: People in Leeds asked for their views on London-style bus franchising system
Public control, the system used in London, is also sometimes called re-regulation or franchising. Currently, bus companies have powers over routes, fares, and standards but re-regulation means they operate under contract to the Mayor of West Yorkshire, who sets the terms of service.
The proposed system would give the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) overall responsibility for such matters – and WYCA is running a public consultation on the plans, open to all individuals and organisations.
The feedback received before January 7 will be considered by West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin, as she prepares to make her decision on whether to press ahead with the franchising scheme.
Leeds City Council’s support for the idea was confirmed at a meeting of its executive board yesterday (Wednesday, December 13).
Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “I am pleased that executive board has confirmed the council’s support for the introduction of a bus franchising system in Leeds and the rest of West Yorkshire.
“I would also like to encourage people to take the opportunity offered by the consultation process to get involved and make their voices heard.”
Following yesterday’s executive board meeting, the council will now submit a formal response to WYCA detailing its support for franchising.
It will also highlight how improvements to the local bus network – and integration with any future mass transit scheme – will help the council in key policy areas such as health and wellbeing and tackling the climate emergency.