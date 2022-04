A lane has been closed on the M62 eastbound in West Yorkshire between J22 and 23 for Huddersfield according to Highways Yorkshire.

This is due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Traffic officers on the scene with police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weekend traffic: Huge delays on M62 near Leeds as multi-vehicle crash closes lane

There is currently a 25 minute delay in the area.