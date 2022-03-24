'We will take it away': Warning for Leeds motorists as enforcement officers clamp down on untaxed vehicles

The message comes as the DVLA looks to clamp down on a rise in untaxed motorists.

Leeds has been identified as a key enforcement hot-spot, with around 14,930 enforcement actions having taken place in the region between January - December 2021.

Leeds has been identified as a key enforcement hot-spot.

This rise comes despite the DVLA insisting it has never been easier to pay your car tax as it can now be done with just a few clicks on your smartphone.

"It's important we take action on the minority of motorists who try and evade their tax." said, Paul Davies, the DVLA's National Wheelclamping and ANPR manager.

"Some will go to great lengths to hide their vehicles but with the records and technology we have available we will easily detect them."

Over 98 per cent of vehicles in the UK are correctly taxed but there remains some who attempt to evade.

These can range from genuinely forgetful citizens to those who actively try and evade detection.

One unsuspecting Leeds driver found this out the hard way today as Paul and his team clamped and towed an untaxed vehicle.

The removal went by without a hitch but as Paul explained, the job can be full of potential dangers.

"Whenever you are doing wheel clamping operations there is the real risk of difficult behaviours but as long as our men are safe they will continue to do their best." Paul said.

One unsuspecting Leeds driver found this out the hard way today as Paul and his team clamped and towed an untaxed vehicle.

"Some people can become quite aggressive because they are frustrated that they have been caught but some people are quite apologetic and have made genuine mistakes because of their busy lives."

Enforcement teams now rely on ANPR data to find the untaxed vehicles with drivers bound to get a nasty surprise when they arrive to find their car has been clamped.

Drivers face a £100 fee to unclamp their vehicle at roadside but once a car has been towed that fee rises to £200.

It is then a pricey £21 per night at one of the DVLA vehicle compounds.

"Once compounded drivers face an out of court settlement from the DVLA and if they still don't pay then we will take them to court." Paul explained.

"It's a very expensive way to run your vehicle and if taken to court we will successfully prosecute the individual."

The DVLA offers a range of options to allow drivers to pay their vehicle tax.

These include the online vehicle tax service which is available 24/7, taxing at the Post Office and even spreading the cost using direct debit.

“This campaign has a clear message for anyone that delays or avoids taxing their vehicle." said, DVLA Chief Executive, Julie Lennard.

“We want motorists to understand that’s it not worth taking a risk and always tax their vehicles on time."