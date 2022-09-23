Ryan Robson, 37, was on a flight from Gran Canaria due to arrive in Leeds in the early hours of this morning.

However, passengers on the plane were told of the issues at the airport "ten minutes" before landing according to Ryan and instead diverted to Birmingham.

Once they landed at 2.45am, Ryan said it took three hours before he could get on a transfer provided due to the number of people on the plane.

LBA

Ryan said families with children were prioritised.

He told the Yorkshire Post he had been "awake for 24 hours" by the time he arrived home shortly after 8am on Friday.

"We got diverted to Birmingham but were only told ten minutes before we were due to land", Ryan explained.

"There was nothing in place to get us to the airport at first and they started putting people in taxis.

"We were told the roof had collapsed."

He eventually got on a coach at around 5.45am this morning.

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford airport confirmed a water leak had caused the issues with diversions.

"We apologise to any passengers affected by the disruption that impacted operations at LBA last night", the spokesperson said.

"A water leak in the terminal temporarily impacted UK Border Force operations.

"This led to some inbound flights being diverted.

"A solution is now in place and flights are operating as normal.