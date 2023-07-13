Wakefield Road crash: Leeds cyclist fighting for life in hospital after being thrown from bike
The collision occurred on Wakefield Road, opposite the junction with Oulton Drive, at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday). The cyclist, who was riding a blue pedal cycle, was travelling downhill from the direction of Royds Lane. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident.
Anyone with information, or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police via 101LiveChat online, or by calling 101, quoting log 1119 of 12 July.