Wakefield gas leak: Live updates as emergency services called to Kirkgate and shops evacuated
Shops have been evacuated in Wakefield as emergency services are called out to a gas leak.
Police have closed Kirkgate in the city centre following reports of the “sound and smell” of gas, with gas engineers working to identify the problem. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the street shortly after 11am and are standing by.
Paramedics have also been sent out to the scene. Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed they were called out to Kirkgate at 11.07am following reports of a gas leak. One crew has been sent to the scene and is standing by as engineers work on the problem.
A fire spokesperson said: “Police have cordoned off the area and the gas board are in attendance after the smell and sound of gas was reported. Local shops have been evacuated.”