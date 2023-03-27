West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

It happened at about 8.10am on Sunday (yesterday) when a white Nissan 307Z collided with a tree as it drove along Hall Field Lane, towards Royston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver, a man in his twenties, suffered injuries which are described as “life-threatening”, while his female passenger, also in her twenties, suffered “serious injuries.”

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision. Picture: Google