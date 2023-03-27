News you can trust since 1890
Wakefield crash: Two left with life-threatening injuries after car crashes into tree

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree in Wakefield.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 10:16 BST

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

It happened at about 8.10am on Sunday (yesterday) when a white Nissan 307Z collided with a tree as it drove along Hall Field Lane, towards Royston.

The driver, a man in his twenties, suffered injuries which are described as “life-threatening”, while his female passenger, also in her twenties, suffered “serious injuries.”

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision. Picture: Google
Anyone who witnessed the vehicle’s driving prior to the collision or who has footage that will assist is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0363 of 26 March.

