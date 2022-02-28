Wakefield Horbury Road crash: Police appeal after motorbike rider suffers serious injuries
Police are appealing for information following a serious crash in Wakefield last night.
The collision occurred at around 6pm on Horbury Road near to the junction of George A Green Road involving a silver Corsa and off-road pit bike.
The motorbike rider, a male in his twenties, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening at this time.
Horbury Road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended but has since been reopened.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who witnessed either vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision to contact police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the website quoting reference 13220108768.
