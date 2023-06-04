Video captures 'huge snaking' queues at Leeds bus station as sunseekers head for seaside despite rail strikes

Louis Kasatkin shared footage of the “huge snaking queues” via Twitter on Saturday morning. He had arrived at Leeds bus station a little after 10am with the intention of catching the 10.40am Coastliner but soon re-evaluated his plans after being confronted with a queue over 150 people.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Louis said: “I had planned to get the Coastliner but it didn’t occur to me the impact of the rail strikes until I got there and just saw this huge queue, snaking round and I thought ‘oh dear well I best go another day’, but it was just striking as I have never seen that length kind of queue before.

"It was certainly an impressive queue and I would have thought at one point it was at least 150 to 200 people. I hung around for maybe 15-20 minutes but pretty quickly decided to go do something else as the queue clearly wasn’t going away.”

It came as travellers looked to make the most of the good whether amid a fresh wave of rail strikes that has impacted train journeys across the UK this week. Ongoing pay disputes between the government and the ASLEF and RMT unions saw walkouts on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.