Two people taken to hospital with injuries after Leeds city centre crash

West Yorkshire Police officers attended a road traffic crash involving two vehicles on Wellington Road shortly before 9am this morning.

Two people were taken to hospital "with slight injuries" following the crash, police confirmed.

Traffic was very heavy in the area while officers dealt with the aftermath.

Leeds City Centre (not the cars involved) Pic: JPI