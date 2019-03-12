Two men flee scene after crashing stolen car into a wall in Leeds

Have your say

Two men who drove a stolen car into a wall at high speed are still on the run from police.

The pair crashed the VW Passat on Oldfield Lane in Wortley at 9pm on Monday before fleeing the scene.

Oldfield Lane, Wortley

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"At 9.03pm yesterday police received reports of a road traffic collision in Oldfield Lane, Wortley.

"A blue Volkswagen Passat, which was subsequently identified as a stolen vehicle, had been in collision with a wall at speed and was extensively damaged.

"The driver and a passenger, both male, ran off from the scene.

"Officers searched the area and the car was recovered for forensic examination.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13190129380."