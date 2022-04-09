It happened at about 10am on Saturday, April 9.

The AA reports that the crash and spillage happened on the motorway eastbound from Junction 29 Lofthouse to Junction 30 Rothwell.

It said: "Two lanes closed and queueing traffic for two miles due to crash and oil spillage on M62 Eastbound from J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) to J30 A642 (Rothwell).

"Cameras show traffic is now passing in lane three. The oil spillage is being treated and the car needs recovering."

It reports severe delays of 15 minutes.

Highways England said: "Traffic has been released on the M62 eastbound between J29 (M1) and J30 Rothwell.

"Lanes one and two (of three) are closed while emergency services work at the scene of the collision."