Two First Bus services diverting due to vandalism

The 46 service, 47 service and number two service are all diverting.

First Bus said it the 46 will be diverting Westerton Road, omitting Fairleigh Drive, Fairleigh Road and Smithy Lane.

The 47 bus will be diverting Smithy Lane and Westerton Road in both directions.

The number 2 bus will be diverting Middleton Park Ave and Ring Road in both directions until end of service today (Thursday).

First Bus apologies for any issues the diversions may cause.

Other delays to bus services in the city include delays of up to 25 minutes on the Stanningley Bypass due to the ongoing resurfacing works.

This will impact the X6, 72 and X11 services.