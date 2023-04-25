TUC May Day March 2023: Leeds city centre streets set to close for annual trade union rally
Leeds TUC is set to hold its 133rd annual May Day March rally this Saturday (April 29).
Marchers “demanding better” will gather outside Leeds Art Gallery at 11.30pm on Saturday, as they show support for striking groups such as the University and College Union (UCU) who have been striking as a lecturer pay, contract, and pension dispute rages on.
Junior Doctors also recently took action, following nurses and ambulance workers in walking out, in an ongoing dispute for better pay and working conditions.
First Bus tweeted confirming that a number of buses will face diversions. They said: “On Saturday, April 29, rolling road closures will be in place from 12pm - 1pm due to the TUC May Day Parade. The Parade will use Victoria Gardens, Cookridge Street, Headrow, Vicar Lane, King Edward Street, Briggate, Headrow & Calverley Street.”
Guest speakers at the march are set to include Vicky Blake, president of UCU in Leeds, and Leeds East Labour MP Richard Burgon.