'Travel chaos': Leeds public cautious with this weekend's Armley Gyratory closure set to cause major disruptions

The Armley gyratory is set to be closed to all traffic this weekend.

The closure will remain in place from 8pm Friday, April 8 until 5.30am Monday, April 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure will remain in place from 8pm Friday, April 8 until 5.30am Monday, April 11. Picture: Gary Longbottom.

The road will then fully re-open with 30mph speed limits, narrower lanes, and other traffic management measures in place, which will allow the main improvements to be carried out safely.

Worried drivers have voiced their concern on social media with previous disruption to the route having led to city wide travel chaos.

"When I lived in Armley I noticed that when anything was disrupted on the gyratory, all of Leeds ended up in a mess. It just backs everything up." tweeted one user.

"I would not like to be driving in Leeds this weekend."

Another user questioned whether the works were needed in the first place:

"Waste of money doesn't need touching just going to cause more issues." they said.

While one questioned how the closure fitted in with the council's plans to protect the environment and move to a greener approach.

"30 mins for every car and bus burning petrol and diesel." they said. "That's a great environmental strategy."

The public are being urged to avoid driving the route where possible this weekend with walking or cycling instead advised for shorter journeys.

For those who have no other option but to drive, a highways signed diversion is in place for motorists.

Planned diversions could see over 30 minutes and 15 miles added to journey times.