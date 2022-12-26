The train operator will ban all electric scooters (e-scooters) and similar devices due to the potential fire risk posed by lithium-ion batteries.

The ban comes into place on Tuesday 27 December and covers e-scooters, hoverboards, and e-skateboards. Mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs and e-bikes will be exempt from the ruling.

TPE runs services through Leeds to destinations such as Manchester, Liverpool, Hull and Middlesbrough.

E-scooters are banned from TPE trains.

A statement from the company said Lithium-ion batteries can produce a “vapour of toxic gases” and lead to a fire or a risk of explosion if damaged or overheated.

Iain Peacock, Head of Safety and Security at TPE, said: “At TransPennine Express the safety of our customers and colleagues comes first.

“The risks associated with e-scooters and similar devices are of significant concern. Most of these devices are not approved for use in the UK and the batteries are often unregulated.

“We ask our customers to adhere to these new rules and be kind to our staff helping to enforce them, so we can keep everyone safe.”

The company says non-electric scooters are permitted onboard, but petrol scooters and mopeds are banned. This is due to the safety risk of carrying fuel onboard trains.

Mobility scooters and aides are permitted onboard as long as they comply with the company’s mobility scooter guidance. Electric bikes are permitted as long as their space is booked in advance, and they are not charged onboard.

