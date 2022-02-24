TransPennine customers asked to plan carefully and avoid travel ahead of further rail strikes this Sunday
TransPennine Express (TPE) is urging customers to plan ahead this weekend with further industrial action planned to take place on Sunday.
The strike, held by Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, is set to cause major disruption to TPE customers for the third weekend in a row.
As such there will be an amended timetable in place with a significant reduction in the number of trains running.
The rail operator is urging customers to consider whether their journey is necessary and to avoid travel if they can.
On Sunday (February 27), the following limited services will be in operation.
Manchester Victoria - York via Huddersfield and Leeds
Hull - Manchester Victoria via Leeds
York – Scarborough
Durham - Edinburgh
Edinburgh - Preston via Carlisle
Manchester Piccadilly – Sheffield
Cleethorpes- Doncaster
Customers travelling on the route between York, Leeds and Manchester are reminded that all services will terminate/start at Manchester Victoria because of engineering work.
Anyone making an essential journey on this date should check carefully up to the last minute via the TPE website and on National Rail Enquires as disruption and short notice changes are likely.
Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TPE, said: “There will be further disruption to customers journeys this Sunday with the RMT due to take strike action for the third Sunday in a row.
“An amended timetable will be in place, but we will only be able to operate a very limited number of trains. We are warning customers to travel only if absolutely necessary and consider changing their plans to travel either side of the strike.
“People making an essential journey should allow extra time and follow the guidance provided.”
Those trains that are running will be far busier than normal and customers should allow extra time when travelling. As services will be extremely busy, bikes will not be permitted on board on the strike date.
TPE tickets will be accepted on Northern, Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry, Lumo, LNER (between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains and Transport for Wales services.
Ticket acceptance is also in place for First Bus services in West Yorkshire for customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey.
Customers are all reminded to double-check the last services of the day prior to making an essential journey.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.