TransPennine customers asked to plan carefully and avoid travel ahead of further rail strikes this Sunday

The strike, held by Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, is set to cause major disruption to TPE customers for the third weekend in a row.

As such there will be an amended timetable in place with a significant reduction in the number of trains running.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rail operator is urging customers to consider whether their journey is necessary and to avoid travel if they can.

The rail operator is urging customers to consider whether their journey is necessary and to avoid travel if they can.

On Sunday (February 27), the following limited services will be in operation.

Manchester Victoria - York via Huddersfield and Leeds

Hull - Manchester Victoria via Leeds

York – Scarborough

Durham - Edinburgh

Edinburgh - Preston via Carlisle

Manchester Piccadilly – Sheffield

Cleethorpes- Doncaster

Customers travelling on the route between York, Leeds and Manchester are reminded that all services will terminate/start at Manchester Victoria because of engineering work.

Anyone making an essential journey on this date should check carefully up to the last minute via the TPE website and on National Rail Enquires as disruption and short notice changes are likely.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TPE, said: “There will be further disruption to customers journeys this Sunday with the RMT due to take strike action for the third Sunday in a row.

“An amended timetable will be in place, but we will only be able to operate a very limited number of trains. We are warning customers to travel only if absolutely necessary and consider changing their plans to travel either side of the strike.

“People making an essential journey should allow extra time and follow the guidance provided.”

Those trains that are running will be far busier than normal and customers should allow extra time when travelling. As services will be extremely busy, bikes will not be permitted on board on the strike date.

TPE tickets will be accepted on Northern, Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry, Lumo, LNER (between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains and Transport for Wales services.

Ticket acceptance is also in place for First Bus services in West Yorkshire for customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey.

Customers are all reminded to double-check the last services of the day prior to making an essential journey.