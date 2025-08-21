CrossCountry passengers are being warned of significant disruption due to train strikes over the August bank holiday weekend.

CrossCountry passengers are being warned of significant disruption to its services due to industrial action by the RMT union on Saturday, August 23 and Monday, August 25, 2025.

The strike will see union members - including train managers and senior conductors - who are not working on both days. While some passengers are available to help provide a limited service on Monday, a holiday weekend that has reduced the number of staff able to work on Saturday, meaning no services can operate.

Passengers are strongly urged not to travel on Saturday, August 23, and travel either side of the bank holiday weekend.

CrossCountry train. (Pic credit: CrossCountry)

A very limited service will operate on Monday, August 25, between 8am and 6pm, and passengers are advised to check their journeys carefully before departing and expect all services to be busy.

Specific journey details will be available on our website from early next week. However, there will be no CrossCountry service between Birmingham, Reading and the South Coast, and no service between Leicester, Cambridge and Stansted Airport. There will only be a very limited service to the South West and north of York.

On Monday, planned engineering work in the West Midlands will also impact the CrossCountry services that do run, meaning some journeys will take longer.

CrossCountry’s managing director, Shiona Rolfe, said: “We are disappointed for our passengers that the RMT has announced strikes on Saturday 23 and Monday 25 August.

“It is hugely disappointing to not operate any services on Saturday, knowing the inevitable disruption to many of our passengers’ journeys over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“We are committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT and remain available to continue talks.”

All passengers planning to travel with CrossCountry over the August bank holiday weekend should check before they travel with National Rail Enquiries or on the CrossCountry website app.