Train operator Northern reveals ‘top 10’ flash sale routes still available for £1
A flash sale by train operator Northern closes at 4pm TODAY - and there are still a few bargain journeys up for grabs.
The train operator has revealed details of the ‘Top 10’ journeys customers can still book for just £1.
Those routes are:
Travel between Hull and Leeds - £1
Travel between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly - £1
Travel between Preston and Manchester Piccadilly - £1
Travel between Liverpool and Manchester Piccadilly - £1
Travel between Knaresborough and Leeds - £1
Travel between Manchester Piccadilly and Buxton - £1
Travel between Saltburn and Middlesborough - £1
Travel between Barrow in Furness and Carlisle - £1
Travel between Leeds and Hebden Bridge - £1
£1 tickets are available in both directions between the stations included in the top ten.
Mark Powles, customer and commercial director, said: “As we enter the final hours of our Flash Sale, I’m pleased to say there are still some great journeys up for grabs for just £1. Customers have until 4pm today to buy their tickets.”
The £1 fares are available on bookings made online or through the Northern app, whilst stocks last, for travel between Tuesday, September 6, 2022, and Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Northern is the second largest train operator in the country, with nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.
Tickets are on sale now at: www.northernrailway.co.uk .