It followed an announcement this morning that the line was blocked due to a signalling failure between the two stations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to an update from National Rail Enquiries, trains running between the stations may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or cancelled, with disruption expected until 9am.

For more information, visit the National Rail website.