Train delays Leeds: Trains cancelled or delayed after lorry crashes into bridge near York

Trains from Leeds are experiencing delays after a crash between Leeds and York.

By Abi Whistance
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 5:39 pm
Services running between Leeds and York are facing delays and cancellations after a lorry crashed into a bridge nearby.

A statement posted on Northern’s Twitter read: “Due to a lorry colliding with a bridge between York and Leeds the line is blocked.

Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed.

More updates to follow.

