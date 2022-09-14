Train delays Leeds: Trains cancelled or delayed after lorry crashes into bridge near York
Trains from Leeds are experiencing delays after a crash between Leeds and York.
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 5:39 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 5:39 pm
Services running between Leeds and York are facing delays and cancellations after a lorry crashed into a bridge nearby.
A statement posted on Northern’s Twitter read: “Due to a lorry colliding with a bridge between York and Leeds the line is blocked.
“Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed.
More updates to follow.