Train delays and cancellation warning in Leeds today

Northern sent out a message this morning warning people that the trains between Shipley and Leeds will be affected, with a knock-on effect for other services.

They said: “Services between Shipley and Leeds are being disrupted, in this direction of travel only, due to engineering works not being finished on time between Apperley Bridge and Shipley.

"Some train services are unable to run between Shipley and Apperley Bridge due to this issue.

Leeds Railway Station.

"Staff are aware of the issue and are expected on site overnight to fix the fault. Therefore, this disruption will be ongoing until the end of the day.”

People are being advised to check before travelling.

They expect the delayed trains to be running about 10 minutes late.