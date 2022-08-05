Traffic to be diverted away from Wellington Street as Leeds City Square roadworks to cause major disruption

The traffic management works will see through-traffic diverted away from City Square, ahead of its permanent closure to traffic in February 2023.

In order to complete the necessary works in time for the permanent closure, keep buses moving, and to ensure the safety of the public and workers on site, increasing levels of traffic management will be required.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The traffic management works will see through-traffic diverted away from City Square.

From midnight on Sunday, September 4, diversions to traffic travelling north into the city centre along Neville Street, Bishopgate Street and Swinegate will be in place.

Coun Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “Removing through traffic from City Square has been a long-held ambition, and feedback from residents and business was that they want major improvements such as these made as quickly as possible, so we’re working hard to do this.

“The ongoing works at the station provide the opportunity to carry out these works at City Square at the same time and redress the current imbalance where thousands of pedestrians are using this area each day yet its layout favours vehicles – at a time of growing footfall at the railway station.

Vehicular access through City Square on Wellington Street past the railway station and The Queens Hotel will be restricted to local property access only, once the works start in September, until the permanent closure comes into effect next year.

The significant nature of the diversion and traffic management will make this route into the city centre no longer attractive to motorists, with locals being encouraged to consider alternative methods of transport.

“We ask for people’s patience as we recognise that these improvements will cause disruption over the short term, and we apologise for any inconvenience,” Coun Hayden added.

“We are committed to keeping everyone updated as regularly as possible on any changes or works which may affect how people travel into the city.”