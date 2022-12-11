Traffic halted on the M62 in West Yorkshire after herd of cows make their way on to the motorway
Traffic had to be halted on the M62 in West Yorkshire earlier after a herd of cows made their way on to the carriageway.
Traffic was held on the westbound carriageway between junctions 24 and 25 near to Brighouse this morning (Sunday). A spokesperson for National Highways posted shortly after 11am saying: “We've currently got the traffic stopped whilst we work with West Yorkshire Police’s Road Policing Unit to Mooooove some loose cows from the road.
"No, we don't have any udder puns & we won't try milking it with the ones we can think of. Thanks for your patience.”
At 11.15am they provided an update, saying: “The cows have been successfully corralled back into the field where they can admire the traffic flowing freely again from a safe location.”
Those following the team at National Highways were keen to share their own puns, with one person saying: “Hopefully you haven’t any beef with the farmer.”