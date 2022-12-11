Traffic was held on the westbound carriageway between junctions 24 and 25 near to Brighouse this morning (Sunday). A spokesperson for National Highways posted shortly after 11am saying: “We've currently got the traffic stopped whilst we work with West Yorkshire Police’s Road Policing Unit to Mooooove some loose cows from the road.

"No, we don't have any udder puns & we won't try milking it with the ones we can think of. Thanks for your patience.”

At 11.15am they provided an update, saying: “The cows have been successfully corralled back into the field where they can admire the traffic flowing freely again from a safe location.”

Traffic was halted on the M62 westbound on Sunday morning. Photo: National Highways