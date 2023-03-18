Traffic delays after lorry overturns on Leeds road
Motorists faced delays today after a lorry overturned on a road in west Leeds.
By YEP reporter
Published 18th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read
Police were called at around 9.20am today to the scene of a collision between two vehicles on Chatsworth Road at its junction with Galloway Lane in Pudsey. It is believed the lorry and a bin wagon collided. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police say there were no reported injuries and Chatsworth Road was due to reopen soon.