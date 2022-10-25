Top Moor Side Leeds crash: Live updates as accident blocks busy Holbeck junction near the M621
A busy junction in Leeds is blocked due to a crash.
It happened at the junction of Cemetery Road and Top Moor Side in Holbeck, near the slip road to the M621.
Crash now cleared
More buses being diverted
Slow-moving traffic on the approach to the junction
The AA reports: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on Top Moor Side both ways near Domestic Street. Detour in operation - For bus services 51 and 52.”
Statement from West Yorkshire Police
A police spokesperson said the crash appears to be a “damage-only” accident.
There are not believed to be any reported injuries.
Buses being diverted away from the crash
Crash near M621 junction in Holbeck
There has been a crash on the junction of Top Moor Side/Cemetry Road in Holbeck.
It’s near to the slip road with the M621.