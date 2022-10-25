News you can trust since 1890
Top Moor Side Leeds crash: Live updates as accident blocks busy Holbeck junction near the M621

A busy junction in Leeds is blocked due to a crash.

By Abbey Maclure
2 hours ago

It happened at the junction of Cemetery Road and Top Moor Side in Holbeck, near the slip road to the M621.

The Top Moor Side/Cemetery Road junction in Holbeck, near the M621, is blocked due to a crash (Photo: Google)

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 17:38

Crash now cleared

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 16:16

More buses being diverted

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 16:09

Slow-moving traffic on the approach to the junction

The AA reports: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on Top Moor Side both ways near Domestic Street. Detour in operation - For bus services 51 and 52.”

Photo: AA
Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 16:03

Statement from West Yorkshire Police

A police spokesperson said the crash appears to be a “damage-only” accident.

There are not believed to be any reported injuries.

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 16:02

Buses being diverted away from the crash

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 16:01

Crash near M621 junction in Holbeck

There has been a crash on the junction of Top Moor Side/Cemetry Road in Holbeck.

It’s near to the slip road with the M621.

