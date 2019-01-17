These photos show how much has changed at Leeds Bradford Airport since 2017

What a difference a year makes.

These photos illustrate just how much Leeds Bradford Airport's terminal frontage has changed between August 2017 and August 2018.

How the airport looked in 2017 (top) and in 2018 (bottom)

All you need to know about Leeds Bradford Airport's 2019 terminal expansion plans

Passengers now benefit from several changes that have taken place during the past 18 months - including a new meet & greet car park, new car park signage, Welcome to Yorkshire branding, a full car park resurfacing, a new terminal walkway and a relocated taxi rank.

While the terminal departure lounge has also undergone a full refurbishment with new shops, cafes and seating areas.

This is what the new Leeds Bradford Airport terminal building will look like

The airport's hotly-anticipated terminal extension works begin soon and a new route to Munich takes off in April. There will be a new £12m arrivals hall built in order to allow larger aircraft to access the terminal and improve the visitor experience.

LBA's external and corporate affairs manager Phil Forster said:-

The airport car park and arrivals area in August 2017

“We hope these latest images will help to show that we are trying to create an airport for Yorkshire to be proud of.

“These really are exciting times for the airport and 2019 is set to be a big year, with our terminal extension works set to commence very soon and the start of our new daily service to Munich from April with Flybmi.

“We are proud to serve this region and the team continue to work very hard behind the scenes as we hope to have more exciting announcements throughout the year.”