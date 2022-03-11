Teenager suffers facial injuries after crash with bus in Leeds
A teenager was taken to hospital after a crash involving a bus in Leeds.
Police were called to the junction of Stoney Rock Lane and Nippet Lane in Burmantofts at about 3.07pm yesterday. (March 11) It followed reports of a collision involving a teenage boy and a bus.
The boy was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries which were not life-threatening.
