Teenager suffers facial injuries after crash with bus in Leeds

A teenager was taken to hospital after a crash involving a bus in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 11th March 2022, 9:01 am

Police were called to the junction of Stoney Rock Lane and Nippet Lane in Burmantofts at about 3.07pm yesterday. (March 11) It followed reports of a collision involving a teenage boy and a bus.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries which were not life-threatening.

A teenager was taken to hospital after a crash involving a bus in Leeds.

