Teenager suffers facial injuries after crash with bus in Leeds

Police were called to the junction of Stoney Rock Lane and Nippet Lane in Burmantofts at about 3.07pm yesterday. (March 11) It followed reports of a collision involving a teenage boy and a bus.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries which were not life-threatening.

A teenager was taken to hospital after a crash involving a bus in Leeds. PIC: Google

