Summer escapes to lighten up your break

2. Meadow Loft, Groombridge, Kent Countryside

With wonderful woodland views from the first-floor balcony entrance, this stunning loft conversion could be the most romantic hideaway ever. Meadow Loft offers a unique opportunity to escape to the countryside and be surrounded by nature. It is set in the owner's well-tended garden where you will see hens pecking around and cattle grazing in the adjoining field. You can walk through the fields to the enchanted gardens at Groombridge Place, cycle the Forest Way from Groombridge to East Grinstead and you can hop on The Spa Valley railway which stops at High Rocks. You can continue to Tunbridge Wells, where you can shop and eat in The Pantiles, which is a historic colonnade of shops and restaurants.

Photo: Contributed