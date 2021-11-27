Northern has advised that people do not travel by train unless the journey is necessary.

“Due to severe weather conditions services running across the Northern network will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. We are advising to only travel if your journey is necessary,” it stated on Twitter.

Meanwhile, TransPennine Express asked that customers intending to travel to events via train rethink their transport plans.

“Customers planning to use the train to travel to events, such as the #Huddersfield v #Middlesbrough football match today, are urged DO NOT TRAVEL by train,” the company tweeted.

It also noted that train services between Huddersfield and Leeds, Manchester Victoria and Huddersfield, and York and Leeds may be delayed or revised due to “forecasted severe weather”.

Storm Arwen has caused chaos across the region today, with nine flood warnings issued for the Yorkshire coast and reports of snow, fallen trees, and disruption on the roads.

Windy conditions in Leeds as Storm Arwen hits the city

Meanwhile, a number of bus services have also been delayed or cancelled, while both the M1 and M62 saw road closures earlier today.