Station Road crash: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Leeds
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital this afternoon after being struck by a car in Leeds.
The incident took place on Station Road in Cross Gates.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police told the YEP:
“At 1.19pm, police were called by the ambulance service to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Station Road, Crossgates.
“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to hospital."
Temporary road closures were put in place between Cold Well Road and Crossgates Road, but have now been lifted.