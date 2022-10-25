News you can trust since 1890
Station Road crash: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Leeds

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital this afternoon after being struck by a car in Leeds.

By Alex Grant
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 4:54pm

The incident took place on Station Road in Cross Gates.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police told the YEP:

“At 1.19pm, police were called by the ambulance service to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Station Road, Crossgates.

The incident took place on Station Road in the Cross Gates area of Leeds. Picture: Google

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to hospital."

Temporary road closures were put in place between Cold Well Road and Crossgates Road, but have now been lifted.

