Police were called to the junction of Stanningley Road and Cockshott Lane in west Leeds yesterday following a crash.

Emergency services attended and found that two pedestrians had suffered serious injuries following the collision, with one of these, a woman, pronounced dead at the scene.

Councillor Lou Cunningham (Green, Armley) has now written to the council’s chief executive Tom Riordan and West Yorkshire Police, calling for an “urgent review of Road Safety measures Stanningley Road / Cockshott Lane.”

Police were called to the junction of Stanningley Road and Cockshott Lane in west Leeds yesterday. Pictures: James Hardisty

Taking to social media, Coun Cunningham said: “Devastating news this morning regarding the serious collision on Stanningley road resulting in a pedestrian fatality and serious injury to another. RIP and thoughts with family and friends of those affected.

“No words will help, but I have written to our local Inspector, the head of Highways, the leader of Leeds city council and the Chief executive asking yet again for an urgent review of this junction on behalf of our community.”

In less than a day her petition, which details “one life affected or lost is too many”, has garnered over 380 signatures with many locals voicing their support.

In her letter, Coun Cunningham added: “Over a number years our Armley community have experienced and witnessed serious collisions resulting in pedestrian injuries, life changing outcomes and fatal incidents.

"We need an immediate and urgent enquiry into the road traffic incidents and a review of the junction and possble safety measures.”