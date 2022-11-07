News you can trust since 1890
Stanningley Bypass traffic: Live updates as delays now 'more than an hour' after crash on Leeds dual carriageway

A crash on Stanningley Bypass has caused delays on the busy dual carriageway.

By Tom Coates
33 minutes ago

Scroll down for live updates.

Emergency services were called this morning. Image: Google Street View

Stanningley Bypass traffic updates

Monday, 07 November, 2022, 19:17

Services 72 and X6 affected

There are delays of up to two hours on services 72 and X6, First Bus have confirmed.

Monday, 07 November, 2022, 18:41

Delays standing at over an hour

Monday, 07 November, 2022, 18:41

‘Severe delays’ being encountered

Monday, 07 November, 2022, 17:50

What AA said earlier today

AA said: “Road closed, long delays and queueing traffic due to crash on A647 Ring Road Eastbound from A6120 Ring Road Farsley (Dawsons Corner) to Swinnow Road (the Morrisons Junction). Congestion to all routes from Bradford towards Pudsey. Closed since around 14:00.”

Monday, 07 November, 2022, 16:55

First Bus warn of delays

Monday, 07 November, 2022, 16:51

Here’s what happened

Driver taken to hospital as crash shuts down busy dual carriageway in Leeds

A driver has been taken to hospital following a crash on the Stanningley Bypass in Leeds this morning.

Stanningley BypassLeeds