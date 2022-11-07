Stanningley Bypass traffic: Live updates as delays now 'more than an hour' after crash on Leeds dual carriageway
A crash on Stanningley Bypass has caused delays on the busy dual carriageway.
Scroll down for live updates.
Stanningley Bypass traffic updates
Services 72 and X6 affected
There are delays of up to two hours on services 72 and X6, First Bus have confirmed.
Delays standing at over an hour
‘Severe delays’ being encountered
What AA said earlier today
AA said: “Road closed, long delays and queueing traffic due to crash on A647 Ring Road Eastbound from A6120 Ring Road Farsley (Dawsons Corner) to Swinnow Road (the Morrisons Junction). Congestion to all routes from Bradford towards Pudsey. Closed since around 14:00.”
First Bus warn of delays
Here’s what happened
Driver taken to hospital as crash shuts down busy dual carriageway in Leeds
A driver has been taken to hospital following a crash on the Stanningley Bypass in Leeds this morning.
Page 1 of 1