Stanningley Bypass incident: Driver taken to hospital as crash shuts down busy dual carriageway in Leeds

A driver has been taken to hospital following a crash on the Stanningley Bypass in Leeds this morning.

By Alex Grant
22 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 3:00pm

Emergency services were called to reports of a single vehicle collision at 11.51am this morning.

The bypass is a key stretch of road for the residents of Pudsey and Farsley.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the vehicle collided with the barriers and the driver taken to hospital.

A road closure remains in place with police enquiries ongoing. First Bus are warning of severe delays to bus services.

