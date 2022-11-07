Stanningley Bypass incident: Driver taken to hospital as crash shuts down busy dual carriageway in Leeds
A driver has been taken to hospital following a crash on the Stanningley Bypass in Leeds this morning.
Emergency services were called to reports of a single vehicle collision at 11.51am this morning.
The bypass is a key stretch of road for the residents of Pudsey and Farsley.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the vehicle collided with the barriers and the driver taken to hospital.
A road closure remains in place with police enquiries ongoing. First Bus are warning of severe delays to bus services.