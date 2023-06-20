It happened on the Stanningley Bypass junction with the B6155 slip road at about 7.15pm on Friday, 16 June. The two vehicles involved, a black Volkswagen Passat and a silver Ford B-Max, were both travelling towards Pudsey at the time.

The B-Max driver, a 70-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where she was found to have suffered serious injuries, which are not life threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movement of either or both vehicles prior is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 1870 of June 16.